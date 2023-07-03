Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has a history of going braless and has been often spotted without it in public on many occasions down the years. The crooner once again pulled off the same stunt as she stepped out in a racy all-black outfit in Paris to attend the Azzedine Alaia show. Rita also shared the same on her official Instagram stories and quickly secured one of the top trending spots on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Rita Ora, on the work front, recently dropped a music video of her new single Don’t Think Twice, In the Little Red Riding Hood-themed video, the singer can be seen turning into a monster. Rita also showed-up at the Pride in London show to surprise her fans as she belted out her hit numbers in a very bold outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Rita Ora’s latest braless look in an all-black outfit, according to her official Instagram account, the songstress opted for a see-through lace top, heels while flashing her underwear. To up the game, Rita decided to sweep her highlighted locks back and went for a full make-up for a more appealing and confident look. Speaking of her outfit, the stunning all-black piece lowed right down to the ground as she paired it with statement silver heels. In her Instagram stories, Rita can be seen swaying down a hotel lobby while showing-off her new look. The singer ditched the bra and put her ni**les on display. The outfit is very similar to when she wore a similar racy outfit.

Take a look:

Rita Ora, who is currently married to acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi, in her new song ‘You and I’ sings about “never feeling more alive” when her husband saw her n*ked for the first time. Rita sings, “And, baby, when you saw me n*ked. I’ve never felt more alive.”

Speaking of her album, the singer revealed that the new project reflects how much she has grown up over the past few years. “Over the past few years, I’ve just grown up. My life evolved. I started journaling and those journals turned into songs. If you’re being vulnerable with your songs, you have to be honest,” said Rita in an interview.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Salma Hayek’s Tight Body-Hugging Dress Couldn’t Contain Her Busty Assets Making Men Wildly Scream ‘I Wanna Be Her End Game’ In Their Heads!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News