Rashmika Mandanna has long been a style icon known for her effortless charm and vibrant personality, and her casual airport looks featuring Crocs had already sparked conversations even before she became an official brand ambassador. Today, that natural connection has evolved into a global partnership, with Rashmika proudly joining the Crocs family as their newest Global Ambassador from India.

In the launch film, Rashmika Mandanna leads the Indian version of Crocs’ global ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign, urging fans to embrace their individuality through the brand’s iconic Classics and customizable Jibbitz™ charms.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rashmika Mandanna shared: “Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to — I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for. If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it’s my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers — I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz™, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that’s completely my own. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs.”

With her fearless approach to fashion and self-expression, Rashmika Mandanna is the perfect fit for Crocs, and this collaboration is all set to redefine how we see style, comfort, and individuality.

