Rashmika Mandanna has become a popular name in the South film industry. The 25-year-old actress has given some incredible performances including films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru to name a few. The beauty has shared a sultry picture on her Instagram wearing a satin slip dress and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Advertisement

Rashmika enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 18 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account wearing a violet coloured satin slip dress and accessorised the entire look with an elegant layered necklace and rings on her fingers.

For makeup, the Pushpa actress donned neutral smokey eyes with nude lips and looked radiant as ever. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “Someone said – A girl who’s going to do big things, can’t let the small things get to her…and I totally relate to it!✨”

Take a look at her picture here:

Isn’t Rashmika Mandanna a beauty? We want a satin dress too in our wardrobes now!

Meanwhile, satin slip dresses are really in trend these days. Besides Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tara Sutaria have already nailed satin dresses and given fashion goals to their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. As of now, it is slated to release on 13th August 2021, but reportedly, the makers are considering a postponement and eyeing the Dussehra release.

Reportedly not just Allu but Rashmika is also getting paid a hefty amount for the film.

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna’s satin slip dress? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan Is Coming With The First Big Surprise In July!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube