Puffy eyes? Try Alia Bhatt’s Secret Tips To Reduce The Puffiness!

Alia Bhatt is one of the most hardworking actresses in B-Town. She has been working back to back on films including Sadak 2, RRR, Brahmastra, Takht to name a few. She is always on the roads or at hotels and taking care of her skin become quite hard for her. But she still manages to do it and we have found her secret now.

Just like anyone of us, the Brahmastra actress too gets puffiness under her eyes. Becasue the actress works for long hours, Alia tends to get dark circles under her eyes. But, the 26-year-old actress has a unique trick to make it go away. She uses a very common but useful thing to may the puffiness go.

Spilling the beans about her secret ingredient, Bhatt had previously said that to reduce the puffiness under the eyes, she rubs ice on that area, especially after waking up. Apart from this, she also uses herbal wipes to remove her makeup. She says that this trick allows her skin to breathe, giving it a healthy and bright glow. Alia also added that she likes to go sans makeup whenever she can. Check out her picture right here:

Why does this trick work for Alia? It is because applying ice on your eyes regularly can help eliminate excessive fluid accumulation under the eyes. To make it even better, freeze a mix of rose water and cucumber juice and use those ice cubes to remove puffiness.

Liked Alia’s tip? How many of you will try it now? Let us know in the comments section below.

