Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Boho Dress Worth 1 Lakh Has Our Eyes On It!

Poo had it right when she said that ‘Good looks, Good looks and only Good looks’ are important to her and we think that years later Kareena Kapoor Khan is still keeping at it. There is no harm in saying that she is one of the most fashionable actresses in B-Town and her body transformation is also always a big deal.

Not only her body but Bebo has also been very focused on what she wears when she steps out for events. She never fails to impress her fans with the unique stylish outfits that she opts for and fashion fanatics always take note of how well she carries herself. Her latest look for the pre-finale of a reality show was no less as Kareena donned a chic black boho dress.

With a plunging neckline, slit dress was looking absolutely gorgeous on the lady. The outfit is designed by Silvia Tcherassi label and it costs a whopping amount of Rs 1,14,068. Yes, you read that right! Kareena opted for oxidised silver jewellery by Amrapali jewels and black shoes with this dress. Mickey Contractor did her stunning makeup.

Talking about her makeup, Kareena went all bold with it. She went for black smokey eyeshadow and kohl for her eyes and nude lipstick to complete the look. She kept her hair slick back and looked like a total boss in it.

