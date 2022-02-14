Neha Bhasin had previously won our hearts with her crooning skills. It was Bigg Boss OTT that helped us know the person that she is. Her bold, unapologetic avatar has made fans fall in love with her. And it’s exactly why all her spotting are now being noticed more than ever. But it seems netizens aren’t impressed with her latest revealing look. Scroll below for deets.

As most know, Neha also entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant to support her favourite, Shamita Shetty. While she was also in the race, her entire focus remained on helping her friends throughout. Ever since the show has been over, she’s been spotted on outings with Rajiv Adatia multiple times.

Yesterday night, Neha Bhasin wore a black risqué dress as she posed for the paparazzi in Bandra. The outfit even had a cut-out across the waist from the front and was backless. The Nai Jaana singer complemented her look with black pumps, hair tied in a bun and a black clutch.

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, netizens began trolling Neha Bhasin.

A user wrote, “Dusri Urfi”

“Toba toba toba sara mud kharab kardiya,” wrote another.

Another commented, “Can someone guess who is the posh Urfi Javed? I bet no one can.”

A user wrote, “Kabi apny real husbnd k sath b ajaya kre y”

“Everyone going the urfi Javed way,” read a comment.

Check out the look pulled off by Neha Bhasin below:

If you’re wondering why Neha is being compared to Urfi Javed, it’s because of the dressing sense. The Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant is also always making noise over her ‘atrangi’ fashion sense and is often a target of trolls.

