Actress Mrunal Thakur has become synonymous with elegance ever since she played the role of Princess Noor aka Sita Mahalakshmi in Sita Ramam, also featuring Dulquer Salmaan. The actress made us all fall in love with her ethnic wardrobe in the film, looking regal in every frame on which she appeared. In her recent Instagram post, Mrunal has yet again proved that she is the standard when it comes to slaying in traditional attires, and we love how she has proved that black goes equally well with the vibrant spirit of festivals.

Mrunal Thakur made a swift transition from Television to Bollywood, establishing herself as one of the leading ladies in the tinsel town. With the authenticity that she brings to her characters, she has become every director’s first choice and designer’s favorite muse.

Be it an award show or movie premiere, Mrunal makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. With films like Jersey, Lust Stories 2, and Love Sonia to her credit, we know Thakur is thriving on the professional front, but she is also thriving on the fashion front, bringing her A-game to the table. From Cannes to Filmare, Mrunal has made quite a few heads turn with her experimental stylish appearances, and we love how she manages it all while also staying in touch with her personal style.

We get it – some of us just cannot see past black, and it’s okay! Not everyone loves pinks and blues, and monochrome palettes never go out of style. So those who are confused about how to ring the festive season in black, take cues from Mrunal Thakur.

Taking to her recent Instagram post, Mrunal recently shared some radiant pictures looking like a ray of sunshine as she basks in the sunlight in a black ethnic ensemble. Making a sophisticated yet bold appearance, Mrunal is seen being her chirpy self in a ribbed black lehenga-choli. The strapless revealing blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline has been paired with a loose and translucent gold-embroidered jacket, creating a stunning contrast.

Mrunal accessorized the look with gold-plated designer earrings and rings. She tied her curly hair in a high pony, framing her face. She ditched accessories for the neck, allowing a peek into her chiseled collarbones.

For the make-up, the Hi Nanna star went with a dewy glam with feathered brows, eyeliner, Kohl-rimmed eyes, and mascara-laden lashes. Her smoothly contoured cheeks went perfectly with a tint of blush, and she further complimented her glam with nude-toned lips.

You can check out Mrunal Thakur’s look below:

