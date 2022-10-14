Malaika Arora is in her own league of hotness. The woman is a fashion queen who just doesn’t miss with her styling sense. Even at the age of 48 she is strutting on the ramp and turning heads. At one such event she did the same and left everyone saying, “Slaying Queen.”

Malaika Arora has walked in a lot of fashion shows over the years and she has managed to stand out in all of them. Even though the actress and dancer gets trolled frequently by netizens for her dressing style as well as dating Arjun Kapoor, who is younger than her, but Malaika never backs down.

At the recent Lakme Fashion Walk, the actress strutted down the ramp in a flowing purple attire that consisted of a hip hugging long skirt and a crop top with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. Malaika Arora also wore a flowing light robe to complete the look. The skirt accentuated her long legs and her catwalk made fans drool.

The video shared by Instant Bollywood has garnered hundreds of likes with accompanying comments praising Malaika Arora’s looks and boldness. One commentator said: “Dekh rhe ho na binod Arjun kitna lucky banda hai.”

Another said, “She is too gud.”

While one observed that, “Praise her confidence, her boldness . But what you’ll do is judge her on the basis of her age. Typical people !😌🙌🏻”

It looks like Malaika Arora is winning over the naysayers and haters with her powerful and bold fashion walk. She is enjoying her life and doing so without any care.

What do you think about her walk? Let us know your thoughts and stay tuned on Koimoi for more bollywood and Malaika Arora updates.

