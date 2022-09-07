Be it a dinner outing or a red carpet look – if it is white, it is classy, stylish and the arsenal of chic – all at once!

Recently, the young brigade of Bollywood ladies posted pictures in white outfits and they looked absolutely stunning!!

Sharvari who bagged most debutant awards this year was seen in a breath-taking ivory backless dress for the IIFA awards 2022. She had a whole retro – Marilyn Monroe look going where she wore a haltered neckline dress that fit her like a dream and paired it with bold red lips. With a high front slit Sharvari was an absolute head-turner at the award ceremony.

Kiara Advani on the other hand looked feisty in a white corsetted dress on Koffee with Karan season 7. The strapless dress perfectly accentuated her curves. She wore her hair down with soft curls and looked dazzling in the no make-up look. The golden stilettos added the perfect amount of bling to this flattering white dress.

Ananya Panday looked sassy in a body-con white dress with ruched sleeves. The outfit has been interestingly curated with a collared neckline and corsetry fit which has a playful vibe and glam appeal in perfect measure. She completed the look with her hair tied back into a ponytail, white pumps and accessorized it with golden hoops.

The all-white wardrobe selections of our leading ladies has taken the glamour quotient several notches higher and their fashion picks are just on point!

