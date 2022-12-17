John Abraham made an impactful debut with Jism in 2003 and stole the hearts of millions as Kabir Sharma in the dhamakedaar 2004 film Dhoom. In his almost 2 decades-long journey (exactly one month from today his first film turns 20), John has given us some amazing performances and earned huge amounts from them.

Without a doubt, John has a pretty high net worth given the films he has been part of, the brands he has endorsed and the business investments he’s made. Smart financial management has led to this heartthrob having not one but several expensive things attached to his name. So what are they? Well, scroll down to know.

As John Abraham turns 50 today, we take a look at some of his most prized possessions. From a lavish property in LA to a stunning home in Mumbai, an insane amount of bikes worth over 2 crore and much more – the list will make you feel like a pauper.

A Crazy Bike Collection

John Abraham has an impressive bike collection and his fans knew about it right from the time he rode the beast in Dhoom. As per a 2021 wheelsupdates report, the ‘Parmanu’ actor has around a dozen bikes including a KTM Duke 390 – worth around Rs 2.58 lakh, a Yamaha Vmax – worth Rs 27.35 lakh, a BMW S 1000 RR – worth Rs 23.75 lakh, a Ducati Panigale V4 – worth Rs 23.50 lakh, a Suzuki Hayabusa – worth Rs 15 lakh, an Aprilia RSv4 – worth Rs 23.69 lakh and more. As per the site, the total worth of these two-wheeler beasts is around 2.5 crore.

A Commercial Property In London

While many Indian celebs who own their own production opt to have their headquarters based in the country, John has reported to have his in the British capital. Yes, a timesnownews report reveals the actor owns a commercial property in the upscale neighbourhood of Central London that he’s made the headquarters of JA Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

A Lavish Property In LA

Besides property in England, John Abraham also owns real estate in America. As per the same site, the actor is the proud owner of a lavish bungalow in LA. Yes, John reportedly owns a massive property in Bel Air, Los Angeles – an area that’s also home to Hollywood stars like Jennifer Anniston, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and more.

A Jaw-dropping Home In Bandra

Besides the above-mentioned properties, the Satyameva Jayate actor also owns a massive sea-facing penthouse in Bandra West, Mumbai. Spanning 4000 sq ft. report suggests the actor has aptly named his suburban home ‘Villa in the sky.’

Clothing Line By Wrangler

John Abraham was among the first-ever Bollywood celebrities to launch their own clothing line. In association with Wrangler, the actor began styling both denim and non-denim items. Reportedly, the late actress Jiah Khan was roped in as the brand ambassador for the women’s collection.

Fitness Line!

Being a fitness enthusiast, John reportedly began investing in making his own fitness empire. For the same, John is rumoured to have bought a 4,000 sq feet property in Pune as well as a 15,000 square estate piece in Worli. The actor has been planning to turn it into a luxurious gym with added benefits like a lounge area – that will serve healthy shakes and red wine!

Football Club

Besides being a fitness freak, John Abraham is a sports lover too. The ‘Force’ actor loves football and now owns and operated the NorthEast United Fc. Owned since 2014, the team competes in the Indian Super League and represents the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur amongst others.

Happy Birthday, John Abraham.

