Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the current generation who takes after her stunning mother, the late actress Sridevi in terms of her good looks. She once again stunned everyone in her breathtaking attire, showstopping for designer Gaurav Gupta at India Couture 2023. The actress has been getting a lot of backlash for her film Bawaal’s comparisons with the horrors of World War 2.

The actress never fails to make jaws drop whenever she steps out or walks the ramp, and her social media handle is aesthetically pleasing to all, from rocking accentuating silhouettes to flowy lehengas; Janhvi looks gorgeous in them all.

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta on the third day of India Couture Week 2023 and posted her short video on her Instagram. The Bawaal actress rocked an electrifying blue lehenga in shimmery material with a strappy blouse and sheer cape-styled dupatta over her shoulders. She looked regal in that showstopping outfit stopping everyone’s breath present there.

Gaurav Gupta showcased his collection called ‘Hiranyagarbha’, and as per the Fashion Design Council of India [FDCI], the collection is a journey from birth to harmony with the cosmos inviting us to embrace the stark light within. Janhvi Kapoor sure looked ethereal in that attire, and she kept the look accessory-free drawing all the attention to her opulent lehenga.

Her hair jelled and side-parted, draped on the back, giving a clear view of her busty assets and toned abs as she graced the runway. She kept her makeup on the n*de side with soft smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks. She adorned a n*de-coloured shade on her lips, keeping it subtle and classy.

Check out her pics here:

