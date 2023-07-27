Kangana Ranaut is a fashion icon. Be it her draped in a six yards or the crisp salwar kameez she has a knack for pulling off any look. She is also not afraid to experiment with her fashion and has been known to do some pretty risky photoshoots. Ranaut has experimented with a wide range of fashion styles. She’s been known to wear everything from power suits to slinky gowns, and she always looks stylish and sophisticated.

The actress once put out her bold personality on the table when she agreed to do her s*xiest, and boldest photoshoot ever for a magazine cover. The results of this photoshoot were stunning. Kangana donned a barely there lingerie, flaunting her perfectly toned body.

She also chose to club it with a sheer shrug waving away as freely as carefree as the actress. The photo shoot in its basic essence defines Kangana Ranaut, free-spirited and not getting bothered by any judgments and living life on her own terms choosing what to wear what she wants and when she wants!

Her bondage boots indeed added some drama to the picture. For makeup, Kangana Ranaut took the subtle root while her chopped locks did a lot of talking. And as she posed by the window, we are sure she made a million hearts skip a beat with this racy picture. The photoshoot was done for GQ, and it gave the boss lady vibes.

Seems like Kangana can put the world on fire and we are sure none would complain. Well, it’s undoubtedly her world, and we are just living in it! Queen for a reason, indeed.

Check out her picture here:

