IIFA Rocks 2019: From Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal – Best & Worst Dressed Ranked!

It was a star-studded week of film and fashion as several Bollywood stars descended on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019. Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Rakul Preet, Vicky Kushal, Shraddha Kapoor walked the green carpet, along with hosts of the show – Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. But the most anticipated carpet appearance was that of Bharat star Katrina Kaif in her dazzling gown. The 36-year-old made jaws drop in a red sequence gown and won hearts with her style.

This year, the carpet saw everything from sequence dresses to asymmetrical hems and metallic colours. Bollywood’s most handsome kept it classically traditional but gave their looks a twist with minimalistic shoes and bow ties. While many made it a glam entry, some failed to impress the fashion fanatics. Here are our favourite — and not-so-favourite — picks of the night.

Best Dressed

Katrina Kaif



Rakul Preet



Radhika Madan



Shraddha Kapoor



Vicky Kaushal



Aparshakti Khurana



Worst Dressed

Richa Chadha

Radhika Apte

Ali Fazal



Arjun Rampal



The event was lined up with some marvellous performances including ones by Amit Trivedi, Neha Kakkar, Salim-Sulaiman. Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan, Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, Kabir Bedi arrived with wife Parveen Dusanj, Ameesha Patel and Urvashi Rautela were also present at the event.

