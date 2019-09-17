After the blockbuster hit song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ from Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh Reshammiya has just released the making clip of his next track Aadat which again features Ranu Mondal.

Once again, Himesh has introduced another talent in this song. This time it happens to be his wife Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya and she has written the lyrics of the song. Himesh says that this romantic song is written straight from the heart by Sonia.

She has written every line with a lot of personal connect and that is what makes the track very relatable. Once you listen to the full song written by her you will realise that it has been written with a lot of honesty and honesty always works says husband Himesh.

Ranu Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai” at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet.

The video has paved the way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to a debutante playback singer in Bollywood. Melody queen Lata Mangeskhar’s reaction to Ranu Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should “be original”, has disappointed many fans and social media users, who feel the legendary singer could have been “more gracious”.

Himesh Reshammiya is returning to the big screen with a double role in the film “Happy Hardy And Heer”. In the film, Himesh plays Harpreet Singh Lamba a.k.a. Happy, who travels to Europe from Punjab with his lady love Heer, and Harshvardhan Bhatt a.k.a Hardy, a rich Gujarati businessman who completes the love triangle.

