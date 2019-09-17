Varun Dhawan Just REVEALED The Release Date Of Street Dancer 3D’s Teaser!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance film, Street Dancer 3D, has been in talks because of its genre & the hype makers have created around it. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and the fans are already excited for its promotional material to come out.

We’ve seen Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dancing their way in the hearts of the fans through ABCD2. That film was lauded for its impeccable dance choreography, and Varun earned a lot of fans for his skills. Directed by the same director, Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer will also release in 3D just as ABCD2. Going by the name of the film, it will showcase the street-smart moves of dance which are yet unexplored in Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan, on Monday, took to his Instagram and did a live chat session with his fans. Many of them just lapped the opportunity and asked him about his upcoming films. In one such question, Varun asked his fans whether they would like to watch the teaser of Street Dancer 3D or they directly want the trailer. It’s obviously ‘more the merrier’ for the fans, and a majority of them shouted out loud for the teaser.

Varun, then revealed that the team is already working on it. Now, how will the fans stay put after this and they started asking for the release date of the teaser. The actor too couldn’t resist and revealed that the team is trying to put it up by Diwali. He also mentioned the importance of releasing promotional material during Diwali as there are many event releases.

In July, the makers wrapped up the film and there was a party thrown for the cast & crew. Varun even took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

“We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you, everyone — all the dancers from all around the world — for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad it’s over. Now on January 24, you will meet the street dancers”

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. All these actors were also spotted at the party. The film’s director Remo D’Souza came to the party along with wife Lizelle, while producer Bhushan Kumar attended arrived with wife Divya.

The film is slated to release on January 24 next year. It is Varun and Shraddha’s second collaboration on the silver screen after “ABCD 2“, which also was helmed by Remo.

