Giorgia Andriani is one of the most sought-after actresses. She is a social bee who never fails to keep her fans updated with her personal and professional life. From glamorous appearances to casual outings, the actress never fails to mesmerize her fans with her sartorial picks and oh-so-glamorous looks. Recently, the actress was seen in a complete “Desi Bride” avatar that left everyone stunned.

When it comes to pulling off trendy looks, Giorgia is known to create magic every time. But what caught netizens’ eye this time is her traditional look. In the photo, the actress can be seen donning a red lehenga with heavy, intricate work that perfectly complements the actress’s toned midriff. Talking about her jewellery, Giorgia looked mesmerized in Jouhar House of Diamonds’ latest collection.

Giorgia Andriani wore a heavy diamond, pearl, and precious stones beaded necklace with a pair of earrings and a maangtika. This intricately designed neckpiece set the tone of her overall traditional look when paired with a diamond bracelet and traditional heavy uncut diamond Polki ring. Giorgia styled her hair in an old-fashioned sleek bun and opted for a glamorous makeup look with some eye drama, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Check out the photos here

We are completely smitten by Giorgia’s beauty. And if you want to replicate the actress’s look, go visit the Jouhar By House Of Diamonds outlet, which was recently inaugurated in Andheri.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with T-series BIBA. The actress will soon also make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

