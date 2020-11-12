Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with partner Garrett Hedlund. The 29-year-old was last seen in Holidate and the film was a lovely Christmas rom-com that released on Netflix. The Wild Child actress is making headlines for her gorgeous maternity shoot and how.

Emma did all her Holidate promotion donning her cute little baby bump and her maternity wardrobe was so on point.

Emma Roberts is the December cover star of Cosmopolitan magazine and her first-ever maternity shoot is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In one of the pictures the Holidate actress is wearing a floral off-shoulder dress and in the other picture, Roberts is wearing a black bikini with a sheer matching shrug.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, in the same December issue, Emma Roberts speaking to Cosmopolitan revealed about her undiagnosed endometriosis and said, “I felt like I had done something wrong”.

The Holidate actress revealed that because of the same problem, she had to get her eggs frozen and said, “When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned,’ she said. ‘It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.”

Roberts further added, “It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”

Talking about the paparazzi culture in the West, Emma Roberts said, “I remember when I was a kid and I went places with my aunt and people followed her like crazy. It’s an abnormal thing. These days, I’m like, “Look, I get it, take your photo,” but they don’t leave you alone. They push it, they follow you, and it gets to a point where it’s dangerous and it causes anxiety. So yes, I get nervous. There’s really nothing that protects you from that. I haven’t figured it out yet.”

Did y’all like Roberts’ maternity shoot? Tell us in the comments below.

