Disha Patani knows her best features and how to flaunt them beautifully. The actress once again left us speechless with her racy mirror selfie. Disha has always set a benchmark when it comes to fitness. There is hardly any actor in the industry who is so invested in their fitness. She is also extending her work in the Tamil industry and is all set to debut there with Suriya’s Kanguva.

The actress started her career in modeling and was the first runner-up of Pond’s Femina Miss India Indore in 2013. Disha made her feature film debut in 2015 with the Telugu movie Loafer by Puri Jagannadh opposite Varun Tej. In the same year, she was seen in the music video Befikra starring Tiger Shroff. Her breakthrough came with Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She became a star after that and gained wide recognition. She might have a shaky record in the industry, but the actress is a famous personality.

Disha Patani is probably the fittest actress in the film industry across regions and an active social media personality. She has over 61.5 million followers on Instagram. On Monday, the Kanguva star dropped a raunchy mirror selfie flaunting her envious figure in a lingerie set. For the unversed, Disha is associated with the popular brand Calvin Klein, and her attire is by them.

She wore a grey colored sports bra with a scoop neck and white border featuring the brand name. It is their signature style. The top wear was paired with matching bottom wear. The lingerie set perfectly showcased her washboard abs and toned hips. She served as an inspiration for all the couch potatoes who are still struggling to get themselves to the gym. Disha Patani went accessory-less for the look and sported only a gold bracelet on one hand.

The Kanguva actress’s kohl-lined eyes were smudged a little, and she wore a matte foundation base. To complete the makeup look, Disha Patani wore cream-based nude lipstick on her lips. Her hair was kept open and casual. The netizens could not stop themselves from swooning over her gorgeous picture and showered praise in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Queen is here to rule.”

Disha Patani’s friend Mouni Roy wrote “Fittest.”

One fan said, “Fitness Freak.”

“Hotness overload,” complimented another user.

Followed by one saying, “Goergeous.”

See the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Her film, Kanguva, with Suriya in the lead role, is expected to be released in late 2024. She will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

