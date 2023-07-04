Crash Landing On You Star Son Ye-Jin Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Baby In An Outfit Worth A Luxurious Trip To Europe

Son Ye-jin has indeed crash-landed in our hearts when it comes to her fashion picks. The actress, who has been ruling the South Korean entertainment industry for years, is also a global ambassador of many International brands. While the Crash Landing On You star has been maintaining a low profile ever since she welcomed her baby boy with Hyun Bin, she recently made her official public appearance and left everyone stunned with her outfit worth a whopping price.

Ye-jin has been in the industry for over two decades and has explored various genres. From K-dramas to movies, her illustrious career has seen her give mesmerising performances.

While she is an excellent actress, her fashion choices are always a blend of class and uniqueness. She never fails to turn heads with her outfits and makes everything her ramp. As the actress is set to attend Valentino’s fashion show in Paris, France, she was recently spotted at the Incheon International Airport.

To board the flight, the actress donned Valentino from head to toe and you will be shocked to know the price of her look. As per various photos making rounds on Twitter, the Thirty-Nine star slipped into a white t-shirt and black mini skirt and added Valentino’s black and white crisp tweed blazer to it, making it a lot more classy. The blazer added thousands of dollars to the look since according to Valentino.com, it is worth € 3,100.00 (approx $ 3378.2 or Rs 2.78 lakhs).

She gave the pick a touch of glamour with the brand’s Garavani Rockstud mirror-effect pump with straps. The strappy heels are worth $ 1246.8 (approx Rs 1.07 lakhs).

When it came to accessories, Son Ye-jin, as usual, dropped any heavy add-ons and carried a VLogo signature small tote bag. As per the official website, the bag costs a whopping € 2,385 (approx $ 2600 or Rs 2.13 lakhs). The approximate total of Son Ye-jin’s outfit is Rs 6 lakhs.

Well, one can go on a luxurious trip to Europe for that amount. But, we understand it’s Son Ye-jin, and class is indeed her synonym.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

