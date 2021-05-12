The Brit Awards may be dubbed the biggest night in British music, but that doesn’t mean it cannot be a fashionable one. The Brit Awards 2021 was an in-person event held in the UK and saw personalities from across the Atlantic being their best fashion game. Who can blame them when they, too, aren’t getting a chance to show off their designer wear!

The red carpet was filled with glamour, style and almost everything nice. From gowns to pantsuits, two-piece attires and more, the night had a mix of everything and some impressed while a few others disappointed us.

Scroll down and have a look at our pick of the best and worst dressed celebs at the Brit Awards 2021.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles looked stunning on the Brit Awards 2021 red carpet in a well-tailored, double-breasted suit from Gucci and a slightly unbuttoned dress shirt in a complementary shade. The One Direction alum styled the Gucci Aria wool and silk jacket and pants with low-top sneakers with oval enamel detail and a brown leather bag with a bamboo handle.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lopa wore a camp-inspired corseted look from Vivienne Westwood Couture to the Brit Awards 2021. The singer’s fashion game was on point as she channelled Marie Antoinette with grace and ease in the modern-day. The stocking garters, platform lace-up booties, and rounded bouffant hairdo just made us love it even more.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wore a two-piece silver outfit trimmed with intricate embellishments by Miu Miu. The singer, who won the Global Icon award, paired the elevated bra top and column maxi skirt with minimal accessories making us love it even more.

Haim

The Haim sisters put their best fashion foot forward in these coordinated ensembles by The Row. The trio, who won the International Group award at the Brit Awards 2021, wore monochromatic menswear-inspired tailoring instead of flowy gowns. Their pleated trouser and oversized work shirt combo look is something I want to add to my wardrobe soon.

Little Mix

The British Group award winner Little Mix looked angelic at the Brits Awards 2021 in white. All three singers opted for different designers – David Koma, Vivienne Westwood and Maison Margiela –but coordinated perfectly in dresses that celebrated their individual style but were a symphony to the beholder.

Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander slayed the feathered trend in a star-emblazoned suit from Gucci. Reminiscent of style icon Elton John’s statement-making looks, the singer look consisted of a leather harness and mixed-metal rings, bringing an edge to the ensemble. While the coat and pants were black and white, he added a splash of colour with a pale blue dress shirt.

Rina Sawayama

Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama looked like a modern Disney princess in this lavender tiered, ruffled ensemble from Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2019 couture collection. She slayed the red carpet In this ethereal look by wearing her pulled back and complimenting ornate accessories. Loving it, right!

While the Brit Awards 2021 has us saying wow for almost every look, a few did fail to impress us.

Celeste

Celeste failed to impress me in this black-feathered ensemble from Ashley Williams’ Fall/Winter 2020 runway collection.

Fontaines D.C.

The boys looked more like a bunch of high-schoolers attending their prom in the ’80s than a boy band at a music award night.

Griff

Griff, the Rising Star Award winner at the Brit Awards 2021, donned two looks and failed to leave a positive mark. While one. While one was a sheer purple dress paired with an ornate headgear, the other was a satin greyish blue ensemble that had rings holding it up together.

Who, according to you, were among the best and worst dressed celebs a the Brit Awards 2021? Do let us know in the comments below.

