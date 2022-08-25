Balenciaga launched a new set of earrings and the internet burst out in rage as the earring looked just like our regular shoelaces. Do you know what is the price of this not-so-extravagant jewellery piece? Well, it will surely leave you stunned. Scroll down to read more!

Balenciaga, one of the most popular brands present right now in the fashion world gets bashed by ordinary people every now and then for their weird and bizarre fashion outcomes.

According to the Balenciaga website, the plate earrings come in “70% polyester, 20% brass, 10% cotton” and are available in pink and black colour combinations. Highsnobsociety, an Instagram fashion page shared that the earrings cost $261, which after converting to Indian currency Rs 20,829. Many netizens were quick to find the uncanny similarity between the shoelaces and the earrings.

As soon as the fashion page shared the picture on its official handle, it went viral. In the photo, Highsnobsociety penned a caption which can be read as, “There comes a point when writing about fashion that we find some stuff is just a little too ridiculous to take seriously… That being said, every so often something lands on our desk that’s just too stupid to let lie, the latest of which coming from, of course, @balenciaga, who have dropped a pair of black bow shoelace earrings, setting you back a total of US$261.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

Netizens express their opinions about the bizarre jewellery piece. While one wrote “Stop this nonsense,” another netizen commented, “I’d be charging more if I was them lmao.” An internet user penned, “At this point I think Balenciaga is doing a social experiment”. One even wrote, “enough is enough”. Check out the jewellery piece here.

Earlier, Balenciaga was slammed for launching trash bags worth $1800 (approximately ₹ 1,42,652) that will be available in black, white and red, blue and black, and yellow and black colour combos. The fashion brand faced a lot of online criticisms.

What is your stake in this earring from Balenciaga? Let us know!

