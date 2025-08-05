Hollywood pair Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have quietly grown into a financial powerhouse, with a total net worth crossing $275 million in 2025. Both started in television as teens and built lasting careers in respective directions. For instance, Kutcher is involved in investments and production, while Kunis is in movies and voice acting.

Their landmarks often made news, but professionally, they’ve stayed uniform. Now, nearly three decades into their careers, they persist in earning through distinct routes. With a fortune of $200 million, Kutcher, along with his wife Kunis, who has $75 million, remains the top-grossing tandem in Hollywood.

Ashton Kutcher’s 2025 Net Worth: $200 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ashton Kutcher’s wealth is estimated at approximately $200 million as of 2025. Kutcher stepped into the limelight in 1998 after landing his star-making role in That ’70s Show, which locked his spot on primetime TV for eight seasons.

Soon after, the actor headlined films like Dude, Where’s My Car? and The Butterfly Effect, propelling him into Hollywood. But his biggest TV paycheck came when he filled in for Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men. Reports say he accumulated roughly $24 million between mid-2011 and 2012, becoming the highest-paid actor on TV (according to The Hollywood Reporter).

Outside acting, Kutcher put big bets on early tech. In 2010, he co-launched A-Grade Investments with Guy Oseary and Ron Burkle. Starting with a $30 million fund, the trio funded startups like Airbnb, Spotify, Uber, and Skype before they went huge. Their portfolio reportedly grew to $250 million, per Forbes.

In 2015, Kutcher rolled out another firm, Sound Ventures. At the same time, he remained active in entertainment behind the curtain. He co-devised MTV’s Punk’d and served as executive producer for Beauty and the Geek, all through his production company, Katalyst Films. Socially, he and ex-wife Demi Moore co-established Thorn. It is a nonprofit organization that teams with technology to detect and battle child sexual exploitation.

The 47-year-old was recently seen in Netflix’s Your Place or Mine in 2023 and made a cameo appearance in That ’90s Show, a spinoff tribute to his early television roots. Nonetheless, Kutcher’s current focus appears more aligned with tech initiatives than with pursuing acting full-time.

Mila Kunis’ 2025 Net Worth: $75 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mila Kunis‘s net worth is estimated to be $75 million as of 2025. Her income is rooted in early career starts, box office wins, and commercial tie-ups. Mila kicked off acting at age 9 with a Barbie ad, which soon led to spots on Baywatch and Walker, Texas Ranger.

The actress later showed up in films like Santa with Muscles and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. She also appeared as young Gia in HBO’s Gia, splitting the role with Angelina Jolie. Her breakout came at 14, when Kunis landed the role of Jackie Burkhart in That ’70s Show. That same year, she began voicing Meg Griffin on Family Guy (a role still ongoing and paying).

Her switch to films wasn’t instant. Kunis took smaller parts until Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) gave her a breakthrough. In 2010, she acted as a troubled ballerina in Black Swan, earning a Golden Globe nomination. Post-Black Swan, the now 41-year-old flicks like Friends with Benefits, Bad Moms, and Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive. Her career has seen no long gaps, keeping her earnings consistent.

As reported by Parade, Kunis earns between $175,000 and $225,000 per episode voicing Meg on Family Guy, bringing in close to $2 million yearly. Her film fees go up to $9 million per project. Alongside acting, she pulls in several million annually through endorsements and investments. Royalties from past work and real estate returns add to her passive income.

In 2002, she bought a West Hollywood condo for $540,000, followed by a $2.9 million home in Laurel Canyon in 2008. In 2014, she and Ashton Kutcher purchased a Beverly Hills property for $10.2 million, later selling it in 2022 for $10.35 million. In 2017, they also acquired a $10 million beachfront estate in Carpinteria.

