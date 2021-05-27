Ariana Grande shared her intimate wedding pictures with her longtime beau, now husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram last night and ever since then, all we could talk about is her extraordinary wedding dress. The Positions singer wore a classic Vera Wang dress and can you guess, it was inspired by which fashion icon? Hint – She had breakfast at Tiffany’s with a ‘Funny Face’!

Advertisement

Ever since the singer shared her wedding pictures, all we could spot and see on social media is Ariana and Dalton’s mushy wedding pics.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande shared the pictures of her wedding on her Instagram and what stole the show for us was her classic ivory Vera Wang dress. Now for those of you who don’t know who Wang is – she is an absolute legendary fashion designer who has made custom dresses for a lot of A-list celebrities across the world.

The Positions singer’s gown featured a corset top and a low scooped back with a sophisticated split in the rear of her skirt.

Ariana Grande donned her signature high ponytail with Lorraine Schwarts diamond jewellery. She’s the same jewellery designer, who designed her wedding ring. And not just, Lorraine has designed jewellery for celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Beyonce.

But do y’all know, who inspired Ariana’s wedding dress? It was none other than fashion icon and legendary actress – Audrey Hepburn.

The singer’s wedding look was inspired by Audrey’s ‘Funny Face’ bridal look. Vera Wang and the 7 Rings singer met at the MET Gala for the first time and decided that they would work together for Ariana’s big day.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ariana Grande looks straight out of a fairytale in that Vera Wang wedding dress. Dalton Gomez on the other hand wore a Tom Ford tuxedo and looked dapper as ever.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Red-Hot Red Carpet Looks From Oscars, Cannes & More Are Proof Of How She Could Slay Anything

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube