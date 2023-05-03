Actress Apeksha Porwal’s style is a class apart. However, her love affair with white seems never ending and here are her top five looks we can’t get enough of.

For the first look, Apeksha is flaunting her abs in the white halter neck top and white pants. She’s donning a bold red lip. She is ready to put her statement across at an intense meeting looking casual yet chic. The actress has tied her gorgeous mane into a pony.

At a different event, Apeksha Porwal was seen wearing a sleek low ponytail along with a short one-shouldered white dress. This style, which is ideal for attending some hot summer evening gatherings, was flawlessly executed by her, and she slayed it.

Apeksha Porwal has an angelic appearance in this look. In open tresses, the fit makes her look extremely beautiful. The Undekhi actress paired up the look with minimal jewellery and added gold-plated bangles.

Apeksha Porwal looks divine in a white dress that accentuates her curves in all the right places. The dress has a beautiful flowy skirt that trailed behind her, adding to the overall elegance of the outfit.

This beauty surely sizzles, offering some real competition to the rising mercury level in a white cropped blouse and short pencil skirt. The Bhadhaai Do fame has her style quotient bang on as she is seen in glossy nude lips and brown smokey eyes. A perfect look for beach parties happening during the weekends.

Getting inspired by this stunning actress, we surely can get some styling tips to keep the blazing sun away, and yet look fantastic.

