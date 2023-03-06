From playing a tribal girl in her debut series ‘Undekhi’ to playing a woman with homosexual preferences in the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, actress Apeksha Porwal has given her best. However, she considers her debut series as a turning point in her career.

The former Miss India was last seen in the international English-Arabic show ‘Slave Market’ and the actress is now busy shooting for the second season.

As the second season of her debut series ‘Undekhi’ has completed one year, Apeksha Porwal got emotional and expressed her excitement and feelings of nostalgia.

Apeksha Porwal said: “I started my career with ‘Undekhi’ and it will always remain special to me. The audience giving so much love to the show and to Koyal made it even more special. Time truly flies and I cannot believe it’s already been a year to season 2.”

Previously, the former beauty queen Apeksha Porwal said that as a child she never dreamt of becoming an actor. However, she was always curious about acting. “I started my acting training before (participating in) Miss India. It was after a workshop with Neeraj Kabi and another with Atul Mongia that I really got into it. So, I enrolled to a nine-month method-acting diploma programme,” said the Miss Diva 2017 second runner-up.

“I think that the acting course that really changed my life. It made me certain that this is where I belong and helped me to get to know the craft better. I also did a comedy play. We did several shows for that and it was one of the most amazing experiences that I had,” she added.

