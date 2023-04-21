Angelina Jolie needs no introduction. The global icon is one of the most influential celebrities in the world who has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and humanitarian work. But, there is one more thing that Angelina aces: her style game. The actress never fails to turn heads with her s*xy and sultry dresses, and she once made us go gaga with her s*ductive eyes while wearing a hot black dress.

Angelina began her acting career at an early age and soon established herself as a leading lady. Apart from her career in Hollywood and her social work, she is also a mother to her six children, who she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Coming back to Angelina Jolie’s breathtaking fashion A-game, the actress knows how to make anything her ramp. From red-carpet events to shopping in a grocery store, Angie never misses a chance to charm her fans with her glamorous self. Back in 2015, the Eternals star posed for Vanity Fair Magazine, Italy in a stunning black dress.

The sleeveless dress featured a sweetheart neckline through which Angelina Jolie flaunted her s*xy cleavage. The body-hugging fit made her look s*xy on another level, while the high-low cut at the bottom made her show a lot of skin. That was not it for Angelina, as she gave some s*ductive poses and stopped time with her graceful eyes.

The Mr and Mrs Smith star’s look was perfectly styled with a pair of statement metal earrings. Angelina Jolie opted for body glam for makeup as she sparkled like a diamond in that black dress. A glossy peachy lipstick made her lips pout-perfect, while a thick mascara made her expressive eyes pop.

