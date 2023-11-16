Wake up, fashionistas! A new fashion face-off is here, and this time, two of the biggest names compete. It’s time for an Alia Bhatt vs. Hailey Bieber showdown, who wore the same Solaria dress from Italian couture brand 16Arlington, albeit in different colors. The dress, which was called the party fit of 2022, is still making the trend, and Alia’s recent Koffee With Karan appearance in its gorgeous chocolate shade has proved the same. Hailey had donned the same dress in nude shade for her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show in 2022.

Alia Bhatt is a huge Hailey Bieber fan and has been vocal about her love for the supermodel’s skincare brand, Rhode. While we wouldn’t know if Alia’s love for the skincare maven has affected her fashion choices too, it looks like the actress and model have more things in common than their love for skincare.

Celebrities have no dearth of clothes, but at times they end up wearing the same ensembles. We are not saying they copy each other, but perhaps they inspire a trend that is adopted by many including celebs themselves. However, this calls for a comparison, and today we will be evaluating how Hailey Bieber and Alia Bhatt wore the same dress but added their own personal touch to the look.

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance on the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 8, where she channeled a free-wheeling attitude, going candid about her daughter Raha, how she’s indifferent to social media narratives, and baseless criticism of her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Aside from this, the actress also redefined her status as a fashionista, opting for a party look that had the entire internet drooling.

The Raazi actress looked mesmerizing in a show-stopping dark chocolate-colored midi dress from 16Arlington’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Featuring a keyhole plunging neckline and flared sleeves, the body-hugging ensemble accentuated Alia’s curves from all the right places. Bringing her meticulous attention-to-detail approach to her outfit, Alia teamed the party fit with Saint Laurent’s black heels that elevated her slender physique. Her glam was a perfect blend of browns and nudes, matching the aesthetics of her dress, with dramatic eye make-up, contoured cheeks, a hint of blush, and nude-toned lipstick. Her tousled hair with off-the-center parting further defined her face, adding depth to her overall look.

Hailey Bieber is known for her minimalist fashion boasting classic monochromes, but this one time, the gorgeous supermodel left the internet bedazzled in a shimmery nude midi dress with a bodycon fit. The supermodel channeled the “glazed skin” aesthetic for which she is known in this stunning party dress from 16Arlington, featuring a plunging necklace with a drawstring closure that amplified the sensual appeal. Hailey teamed her outfit with Aquazzura Mirror Plexi mules and Tiffany & Co. T1 open hoop earrings, further enhancing the allure of her look.

Mrs. Bieber brought her signature glam game with a dewy base, mascara-laden lashes, and glossy lips, proving less is more when it comes to makeup. Her center-parted shoulder-length hair complimented her overall look.

Alia Bhatt or Hailey Bieber, who do you think made this Saloria dress look better? Let us know.

