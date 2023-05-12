Ever since Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year, she has been dominating the headlines and how. Yesterday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress made a huge announcement, especially in the fashion world, by becoming the first Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci and that, ladies and gentlemen, is a considerable achievement. After Deepika Padukone became the Indian Global Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, this has undoubtedly become a big deal for Bollywood, where the ladies have been ruling showbiz and changing the rules for men worldwide.

And not just DP and Alia, but Estée Lauder also announced Manushi Chhillar as their Global Brand Ambassador a while back and need I say, Bollywood divas are carving their own journey and rewriting history with their accomplishments in the fashion and entertainment world.

Gucci is one of the world’s oldest and most prominent luxury brands. The Italian brand offers a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics and home decorations and is quite renowned among celebrities. The brand has previously worked with stars like Dakota Johnson, Hanini and Harry Styles, and Alia Bhatt is the latest addition to the list.

Similarly, Louis Vuitton, the French luxury fashion house, is one of the most famous brands in the world, with celebrities like Zendaya, J-Hope, Chloë Grace Moretz and Deepika Padukone also joining the list last year.

We are super proud of our Bollywood actresses; their hard work is already paying off.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone representing Gucci and Louis Vuitton internationally by becoming their global ambassadors? Tell us in the comments below.

