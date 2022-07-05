The most trending movie in the past two weeks has been of course Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo. The team has been promoting the film at full strength and has even given us some great content on social media. The Raj Mehta directorial even managed to impress most of the critics and audience who happened to watch the film.

Meanwhile, everyone has been loving Neetu Kapoor‘s performance in the movie who returns to the big screen after a long gap. The actor has been enjoying this new phase. She joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and spoke about a lot of things. While doing that she also revealed how she would love to do a Jug Jugg Jeeyo 2 with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married recently after dating for a very long time. Neetu Kapoor has been heaping praises for Alia ever since and is in awe of her daughter-in-law. When in a fan segment in our exclusive interview, Neetu was asked if she would do a sequel to JugJugg Jeeyo with Ranbir and Alia her reply was adorable.

When asked if she would want to do a JugJugg Jeeyo 2 with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan jumped in and said, “arey bhai hum logo ko kyu nikal rahe hai log. (why are you removing us).” To which Anil Kapoor added, “nahi hum log bhi rahenge na (No, we will be there)”.

Between this, Neetu Kapoor said, “ Of course, I would love to do that. That would be my dream.” Anil Kapoor added, “ actually plan kar rahe hai humlog, we are planning. I am writing the script.” Isn’t that adorable?

Meanwhile, in the course of the same conversation, Neetu Kapoor also spoke about the kind of work she does not want to do in this new innings. The actor said, “I don’t want to be just doing a film for the sake of doing it. There has to be something, even if it is a small role, it still has to be impactful. Otherwise I don’t need to work, I am doing it because I like this whole medium. So that is why I am there, otherwise, I really don’t need to work, I need good movies and good roles. And I think same goes for Anil.”

Catch the conversation right below:

