After spending around a fortnight in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Karan Nath and his connection, Ridhima Pandit, were eliminated from the show on Sunday. While their exit left others in tears and had netizens talking, host Karan Johar has also been trending on social media for the way he interacted with the housemates during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Since then, netizens, past contestants and event those in the show currently – like Milind Gaba, have been calling out KJo and terming him a biased host. During an exclusive conversation with us, we asked the now eliminated contestant what he thinks of the filmmakers as a host. Nath also spoke about the ‘unhealthy atmosphere’ in the house. Read on to know all he said.

Talking about the unhealthy atmosphere in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Karan Nath told us, “It has to be unhealthy; because the healthy people are out of the house.” Continuing further, he added, “The people who were the glue, the people who were the calming effect on the entire family is out. Now all the crazy people are there inside the house. Now Raqesh (Bapat) is the only guy left, the only sane guy (left); the rest are all insane.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar and whether or not he’s a biased host, Karan Nath said, “No. I think he’s talking to everyone. In fact, on the first Sunday, he spoke to Divya (Agarwal) for a long time. He spoke to Divya, he spoke to Pratik (Sehajpal), Zeeshan (Khan) all of them- so I don’t think he’s biased in that regard.”

Continuing further, and talking about Karan Johar’s interaction with him, Karan Nath added, “But if it comes to me, then definitely he ignored me in some ways. He told me also some things which I disagreed on. You know, I don’t need to be out there on weekend ka vaar just for negative critic. I was there in the show to do some positive stuff, which I achieved and that’s why you know I came out with dignity. That’s what my fans are loving me for. To come out with dignity is the most important thing in life for me.”

Concluding on how he felt about the way the Bigg Boss OTT host interacted with him, Karan said, “If it comes to Karan Johar, then definitely I felt a little bad the way I was ignored, but its ok.”

Check out Karan Nath’s exclusive conversation here:

