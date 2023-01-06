Former Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli said that he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song titled ‘Naya Sher’ by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.

Virat Kohli will be featured in a rap song for Royal Challenge.

This new anthem showcases how bold choices make a difference as Divine and Jonita drop hard-hitting bars as Virat Kohli dances along.

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli said: “I’ve always been a player who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am.”

He added: “The boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then. It was a surreal experience shooting this song. I was myself whilst we shot this. To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai.”

While the Indian Cricket team former captain, Virat Kohli is back in form on the cricket ground, fans are eagerly waiting for this rap song. With the next season of IPL being around the corner, all the fans of RCB will be hoping to take the trophy this time.

