Veteran actor Jeetendra was stunned by the performance of ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh on the emotional track ‘Shayad’ originally sung by Arijit Singh from the 2020 movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Jeetendra had given a number of hits including ‘Farz’, ‘Ek Hasina Do Diwane’, ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Humjoli’, ‘Dharti Kahe Pukar ke’, ‘Mere Humsafar’, and many more. He was known for his style statement and dancing skills because of which he was given the title ‘Jumping Jack of Bollywood’.

He appeared on the singing reality show as a celebrity guest and was impressed by the perfect rendition of the romantic song by Rishi.

Jeetendra said while praising the contestant: “Wonderful singing Rishi. I listen to songs of my golden period but this song was so refreshing and so beautiful to listen to. You have a great musician with you and you both are so talented. Rishi you are a good-looking guy and I am sure a girl would be falling in love with you not only for your singing but your looks too.”

The performance became more entertaining as Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan joined Rishi on the piano.

Judge and singer Neha Kakkar also appreciated the entire performance, saying: “What a moment, it was so beautiful. Rishi the way you sang was so beautiful and on the other hand, Pawandeep playing the piano was the cherry on top. Pawandeep it is your nobility to come here and support Rishi, you are a true winner.”

The Top 11 contestants, who will be performing on the show include Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

