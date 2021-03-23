Movie heavyweights Forest Whitaker and Tom Hardy are teaming up for Netflix action-thriller Havoc.

Gareth Evans, who will write, direct and produce, has recruited the pair for the project, which revolves around a detective’s attempts to rescue a politician’s son.

The film falls under Evans’ new exclusive deal with Netflix, which he recently signed with the streamer. The film will star Forest Whitaker and Tom Hardy in pivotal roles.

Forest Whitaker has already tasted success with Netflix – his holiday movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey was a hit for the streaming service last year (20). (KL/DL/LOT)

