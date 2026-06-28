The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of B&B: June 29–July 3, 2026

Forresters are left reeling at Logan’s fashion showcase reveal

Brooke is in disbelief and cannot understand how this happened

Logan continues to enjoy success and audience approval

Brooke and Hope’s face-off is bound to be full of friction

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw the House of Logan hitting the runway. When Hope was unveiled as the lead designer and the showstopper of the collection, everyone at Forrester was left shell-shocked and in disbelief.

The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Overview

The much-awaited reveal happened at the end of this week, and the days ahead are going to be explosive. Expect fights, confrontations, questions, and shattered bonds. The fashion rivalry has become a lot more personal from now on. How will this change the path of Logan vs Forrester?

B&B: Spoilers Of Week June 29 – July 3

Monday, June 29, 2026: Episode #9809

Starting off, the Forresters are left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal. What will this big revelation lead to? What equations will crack and break? On the other hand, the Spencers celebrate a major victory following a triumphant fashion show. How will this success change the course of Logan’s already booming path?

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Episode #9810

The Forresters work to minimize the damage. But will Logan’s success overshadow all their attempts? Especially with Hope making it clear nobody at Forrester knew anything about this and was left surprised. Meanwhile, Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence. How will she convince him that it was essential for her not to betray Katie?

Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Episode #9811

Elsewhere, Electra struggles with another one of Will’s lies. Is this Hope and Logan revelation going to fracture their newly resurged romance? Brooke makes it clear to Katie that their feud is just beginning. How much more heated will this rivalry grow with Hope’s inclusion, adding fuel to the fire? Who will come out on top as Katie and Brooke clash alongside Logan and Forrester?

Thursday, July 2, 2026: Episode #9812

When Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships, will she be successful, or is it a long road ahead? After all, she kept her mother, Brooke, in the dark all these weeks while she worked at Logan. Up next, Ridge and RJ fear for what’s in store when Brooke comes face to face with Hope. How will this showdown fare when the mother and daughter finally clash?

Friday, July 3, 2026: Episode #9813

Deke tells Remy he’s not ready to give him another chance. What will this mean for their future? Is there no chance of a reconciliation, or is Remy going to have to work harder to regain Deke’s trust? Will faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra. Is this going to cause even bigger cracks in their relationship? And then, last but not least, Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal reaches a dramatic breaking point. What is the aftermath going to be?

B&B Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

Fans of the CBS soap opera are excited to dive into the fallout from the revelation of Hope being Logan’s lead designer. Changes are to be expected, and things will never quite be the same. Be it for the Forresters or the Logan-Spencers. Which side are you on?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Have the Forresters found out about Hope being Logan’s designer?

A: Yes, the Forresters have found out about Hope being Logan’s designer.

Q: Who is heading Logan’s jewelry department?

A: Shauna Fulton is heading Logan’s jewelry department.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Invincible Season 6 Update: Expected Release Window, Plot Details & Everything We Know About Mark Grayson’s Future

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News