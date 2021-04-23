With the hit of the second wave of COVID and the extension of lockdown, many of us are back to where we left last year. To help this ease a bit, we bring you a list of various off-beat horror movies you could watch on OTT.The movies we’ve listed below don’t fit the bracket of ‘mainstream’ horror flicks, and hence we’re calling them as off-beat.

The movies we’ve listed below don’t fit the bracket of ‘mainstream’ horror flicks, and hence we’re calling them as off-beat. Also, rather than targeting a single platform, we bring you a variety of different films available to watch on popular OTT platforms.

Here’s the list:

Crawl

Available on: Amazon Prime

Set in Florida, the disaster in this disaster-horror is the Category 5 Hurricane which is storming over the city. Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario), despite the warning from the local police, moves to her father Dave’s (Barry Pepper) house to save him. This is the kind of horror movie we deserve! A proper amalgamation of thrills and story, resulting in an exhilarating watching experience. If you can digest it, go for it!

1922

Available on: Netflix

The story of 1922 revolves around a farmer who pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Interesting trivia; this is based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name. It should prove to be an OTT treat for all the ‘King’ lovers.

Orphan

Available on: Amazon Prime

This Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard horror drama is a story about a husband and wife who recently lost their baby adopt a 9-year-old girl who is not nearly as innocent as she claims to be.

Koi Saath Hai

Available on: MX Player

Directed by Mahaveer Shringi, Koi Saath Hai is a story of 5 friends who are on a road trip from Delhi To Jaipur, and on reaching their hotel, decide to call the spirits for fun. What happens later will definitely be a fun ride for all of us, as Mahavir has amalgamated the horror genre with bits of comedy. OTT lovers, this is the only movie from the list which is free to watch.

Bulbbul

Available on: Netflix

Bulbbul may not be the top scorer; the message is the winner in itself. Watch Bulbbul for Tripti Dimri and the idea. As said, it takes a woman to be a witch for the world to be afraid of her. We need to change that!

