Reality TV shows boast a massive fan following across the nation, owing to their raw quality, talent outburst, and relatability value. While these factors hold true, another reason for their popularity is stylish celebrity judges.

Advertisement

Over the years, many B-Town ladies have commanded Reality TV shows as a judge & given some serious fashion goals to the audience. So, here are our top picks of the most stylish judge we love to watch on our screens.

Mouni Roy

Advertisement

Rightly hailed as the leading fashion icon of the industry, Mouni Roy is the latest addition to the list of celebrity judges as she is roped in for Dance India Dance Little Masters this year. Known for shelling inspiration on & off-screen, we sure can’t wait to watch the vogue game on the show.

Nora Fatehi

During her stint at India’s Best Dancer, Nora Fatehi‘s strong fashion game became the talk of the town, and how! From flaunting her curves in a body-hugging dress to looking nothing less than magic in an experimental look – the dancing sensation became a rage on the internet.

Parineeti Chopra

Currently judging Hunarbaaz, Parineeti Chopra often captures headlines for her looks in the show. Already a leading name in the fashion world, the actress has been acing the small-screen universe with her powerhouse dressing & impeccable styling sense on the show.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Having Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 9) to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez made a strong statement her panache for fashion through the show. Hailed for her terrific sartorial choices off-screen, the actress was indeed a treat to watch on the judge seat.

Must Read: Bachchhan Paandey New Poster Ft Jacqueline Fernandez & Akshay Kumar Is Electric Yet Enigmatic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube