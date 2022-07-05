JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Raj Mehta’s family drama has stayed stable at the box office in the first week. However, the weekend collection saw a 50% jump earning 4.75 crores on Saturday and 6.10 crores on Sunday.

As expected, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer saw a drop in the Monday collection. The film recorded around Rs 2 crores on second Monday and from here on the film is expected to stay stable. Overall the collection can be said to be decent.

If the latest trade reports are to go by, JugJugg Jeeyo likely to earn around Rs 1.5 to 2 crores* on Tuesday is day 12. The new releases like Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach Om and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect did not affect the film’s collection much.

Going by the trend, Raj Mehta’s family drama will continue to stay stable till Thursday. Hollywood biggie Thor: Love And Thunder will possibly create a dent in the film’s collection. Marvel films always had a loyal fan base at the domestic box office.

Chris Hemsworth starrer is expected to have an amazing performance at the box office and rake in some big numbers. Fans have been excited to watch it in cinemas as the film brings together the Aussie actor and Christian Bale for the first time. Advance booking for the film has already begun nearly 2800+ screens are being allocated for the film. JugJugg Jeeyo, naturally, will face a decline in collections.

