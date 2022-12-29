ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform expands its regional content library by adding engaging and entertaining movies across languages on the platform. The recent addition to the existing content library is a Punjabi Comedy-Romance drama – “Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta as protagonists. The movie revolves around three friends who are on a mission to live a rich and successful life. Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will be available for its viewers starting 6th January 2023.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Storytime Productions, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is a story about Jaggi [Diljit Dosanjh] and his two friends who are finding quick ways to become -rich-and pay off a huge debt they have incurred from a lender. This leads them to an old age home to legally adopt an old man, Iqbal abandoned by his children and claim his insurance money once he dies. What follows is Jaggi accepting Iqbal as a fatherly figure in his life, even though his schemes get exposed which gives the movie a happy twist.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne was positively accepted by the audience and has received great reviews and an IMDB rating of 7.4. With great and seamless dialogue deliver, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is sure to tickle your funny bones. The movie will be exclusively available on ZEE5 in 190+ countries.

Commenting on the release, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says “I am delighted that the blockbuster movie – Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne has been added to our content portfolio. The movie has received an overwhelming response from the audience in the theatres and we are sure that our viewers will share the same sentiment. With great performances by Diljit and the entire cast, this family entertainer will surely be a success. Punjabi cinema is growing from strength to strength and the appetite for content in local languages is also on the rise. As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we take pride in focusing on entertainment by partnering with new-age storytellers.”

