Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making all the headlines for their wedding and technically the third time. The rekindled couple has been in the limelight ever since they reconciled last year and sealed it with a kiss on JLo’s 52nd birthday. Turns out the festivities of their three-day-long wedding have begun and the couple is already pumped up to take the nuptial plunge yet again. But seems like there is a roadblock in the event as Ben’s mother has reportedly injured herself.

Advertisement

For the unversed, after their hush-hush wedding last month in Vegas, Ben and Jennifer have been on their honeymoon, birthday celebrations and everywhere they literally go hand in hand PDA follows. The couple most recently decided to now have a intimate but grand wedding that involves their family and close friends. The location for the same is Affleck’s Georgia Compound. Where there are three days of fun and love planned.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest reports, while the paps are waiting outside for all the sneak peeks into the wedding, they seem to have noticed a rather shocking thing. The photos on the internet show an emergency ambulance exiting the venue. And reportedly it had Ben Affleck’s mother in it. Read on to know everything you should.

As per a Daily Mail report Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding festivities were brought to a halt when the Batman fame’s mother Christopher Anne Boldt fell off a dock and wounded her leg. As per the pictures obtained by portal, Ben and Jennifer both rushed to hospital following the emergency ambulance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at Savannah hospital after his mom fell off a dock and cutting her leg (August 19, 2022) pic.twitter.com/PHRgrZnFDA — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 19, 2022

Later Ben was even spotted outside the hospital in a tie-dye t-shirt smoking a cigarette. His mother later came out of the hospital on a wheelchair with dressing on her leg. However, the couple is set to walk down the aisle today and will be hosting a picnic and barbeque tomorrow on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Is Being Compared To Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Post Abuse Allegations Against Brad Pitt, Fan Says “I’m Going To Lose My F*cking Mind”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram