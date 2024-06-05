After the highly entertaining and exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, all cricket fans have one more reason to cheer up. The T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup has already started, and the matches of the league stage are currently going on. Today, India will start its World Cup campaign under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, and the team will be competing with Ireland.

There are four groups: A, B, C, and D. India is part of Group A, alongside the USA, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada. Today, India and Ireland are going to lock horns, and the match is scheduled to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The outfield is said to be not-so-favorable for the T20 format as it’s sluggish.

Expected playing XI

In the first match, we’re likely to see Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson or Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh, playing for India.

Talking about the expected playing XI of Ireland, we’re likely to see Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, and Ben White.

Head-to-head stats

In the past, India and Ireland have played a total of 8 T20 matches with each other. Of these 8 matches, India won 7, while the remaining match was a no-result contest. So, it’s quite obvious that India is expected to comfortably score a victory today, thus starting the World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Where and when to watch

On TV, the India versus India’s T20 World Cup match can be watched on the Star Sports network. Talking about the live streaming, the match will be available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will start at 8 pm.

