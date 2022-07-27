Saif Ali Khan is currently among the most bankable Bollywood stars and although he was a prominent name in the industry but Sacred Games helped him boost his career. Everyone is aware Saif belongs to a royal family and owns a number of properties across the country. However, do you know the number of cars he owns? Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

The actor is on a roll as after the success of Tanhaji, Khan has been getting a number of interesting projects that includes, Vikram Vedha, Adipurush, Go Goa Gone sequel and many more. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some of his most luxurious cars parked in his garage.

Mercedes Benz S350

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan owns this comfortable sedan that is a 5-seater vehicle. The car has a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 6 seconds. As per Carwale, the vehicle costs around 1.60 Crore.

Audi R8 Spider

Saif Ali Khan also has a sports car by Audi whose price starts from 2.30 Crore and can go upto 2.72 Crore. The car comes in 2 variants, Manual and Automatic, while the company gives multiple colour options.

Range Rover Sports

The actor never compromises with comfort as well as safety and what’s better than Range Rover. Costs around 1.64 Crore, the car is available in Automatic (TC) transmission and offered in 4 colours.

Ford Mustang GT 500

Saif Ali Khan owns this amazing car that is priced around 52 Lakhs. It has a top speed of 220 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 4 seconds. The car comes with a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that makes more than 710hp.

BMW 730LD

Priced around 1.42 Crore, the car is another addition to Saif’s sedan collection. It comes with a 2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Diesel engine which produces a total of 262 bhp and 620 Nm of max torque.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

This is one of the most luxurious cars that Saif Ali Khan owns, the price starts from 75.15 Lakh and goes up to 1.14 Crore. It comes in 8 variants, all of which are Automatic.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy Struggling To Find An OTT Platform Despite Giving A Blockbuster Success With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram