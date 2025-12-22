Zootopia 2 is currently just $10 million away from crossing the coveted $1 billion milestone at the international box office. Propelled by an overseas haul of $990 million, the Disney sequel has nearly reached $1.3 billion globally. However, with Avatar: Fire and Ash performing strongly worldwide, the animated blockbuster is expected to face tough competition to hold on to its position as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 globally.

A clearer picture should emerge in the next few weeks as both films continue their theatrical runs leading up to the holidays. On the domestic box office front, the Zootopia sequel has collected $282.8 million so far with less than four weeks in theaters. It has now surpassed both The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($274.3 million) and Sinners ($279.7 million) in North America, making it the sixth-highest-grossing release of 2025 in the American market.

After also surpassing The Matrix Reloaded ($281.6 million) and Dune: Part Two ($282.1 million) domestically, it’s now edging closer to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), the fourth installment in the Harry Potter franchise. Here’s how much Zootopia 2 needs to earn to outgross the 2005 movie at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $282.8 million

International: $990 million

Worldwide: $1.273 billion

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Box Office Summary

North America: $290.5 million

International: $608.8 million

Worldwide: $900 million

Based on the above numbers, the animated sequel is currently trailing the fourth Harry Potter installment by approximately $7.7 million in the American market. Given its strong momentum and ongoing theatrical run, Zootopia 2 is expected to close this gap and surpass the domestic total of Goblet of Fire in the coming days, marking another milestone in its impressive box office performance.

Zootopia 2 vs Goblet of Fire – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Made on an estimated budget of $150 million, Zootopia 2 has grossed $1.273 billion worldwide, translating to an impressive earnings-to-budget ratio of approximately 8.49x.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was also produced on a $150 million budget, but generated a worldwide total of $900 million, resulting in an earnings-to-budget ratio of approximately 6 times. Based on these figures, Zootopia 2 holds a clear advantage in this key box-office efficiency metric.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals coexist in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 Trailer

