Zero Day 2 Advance Booking Update: Down South Is Surprising, North Crashes The Expectations!

Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif released on Friday. Thanks to its pre-release buzz, it managed decent advance bookings for opening day and is overall similar on day 2, with a bit lower in some regions and improved in others.

Mumbai:

It’s an alarming situation for the movie here as the response is lower than the first day. After performing low on opening day, the advance bookings were expected to pick on day 2 but it’s a reversal. Just a few oranges (filling fast shows)!

Delhi-NCR:

Being a stronghold of Shah Rukh Khan, the response is very good in the region. In fact, it’s better than opening day with about 40% shows filling fast. It is expected to pick up further, especially in mass centres.

Bengaluru:

The movie manages to stay amazing just like its opening day. The most interesting point here is that despite stiff competition from Kannada release, KGF, Zero is successfully attracting the masses.

Hyderabad:

Terrific! The Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic-drama is shining in the city of Nawabs. With about 80-85% shows in filling fast mode and few already houseful, Hyderabad is performing best, out of all major cities.

Pune, Chennai & Kolkata:

As expected the response in lower in advance bookings and with just 10% filling fast shows, Pune is expected to perform better in spot bookings.

Chennai is showcasing the movie with limited screens but is enjoying a dream run. About 90-95% shows are filling fast and few shows already enjoying a houseful board.

Talking about Kolkata, the response is on similar lines as of Mumbai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!