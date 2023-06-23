Despite the release of Biggie Adipurush, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to hold quite well in the third week with the collections being just a little lesser than 10 crores. That’s really good because as it is majority of films are not even getting into the third week in theatres and then for mid budget films, it’s all the more difficult. However Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has managed that in the face of huge competition as well and that’s commendable indeed.

This can well be seen from the fact that from Friday (1.08 crores) to Thursday (1.08 crores), the drop is practically nil. In fact the only day when the numbers were lesser than this was on Tuesday when it came to 0.99 crores. Otherwise, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s momentum has been sustained right through, which happens quite rarely, even when the collections are on the lower side. In fact, it won’t be surprising if the numbers actually go a bit up today since Adipurush euphoria, evidenced during the first weekend, has settled down, and the shows of the Dinesh Vijan production have increased in the fourth week.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke now stands at 72.54 crores and it’s a matter of time before 80 crores mark is hit. Chances are that this may happen this week itself since the weekend could turn out to be better than the last. Post that there could be a few more crores added to its lifetime number before it concludes its theatrical run.

