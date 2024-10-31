In the month of September, the Marathi film industry had a celebration time as it witnessed two back-to-back successes in the form of Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 and Pravin Tarde’s Dharmaveer 2. Both these biggies had a huge pre-release hype and performed very well at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the momentum didn’t get transferred to October, as the much-talked-about Yek Number failed miserably. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Marathi film, helmed by renowned filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, was released in theatres on October 10. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. The first half was criticized unanimously for lacking momentum, but the performances of the entire cast were praised. Among the ticket-buying audience, it saw decent word-of-mouth, but it didn’t translate to footfalls.

Due to the story’s association with Raj Thackeray and the intriguing trailer, Yek Number managed to grab eyeballs, but when it hit theatres, it failed to garner attention. The opening day itself was underwhelming, with just 17 lakh net coming in. Further, it failed to show any momentum and eventually went downhill.

In just a span of three weeks, Yek Number has wrapped up its run and has earned just 2.30 crore net at the Indian box office, with the entire chunk coming from Maharashtra. Tomorrow onwards, in Maharashtra, only two films will dominate the theatrical scene: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. So, the fate of this Rajesh Mapuskar directorial was written anyway.

Yek Number was reportedly made on a budget of 7 crore. However, compared to this budget, the film managed to recover only 32.85% of its budget, making it a huge disaster at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, the film features Dhairya Gholap and Sayli Patil in the lead roles. It is bankrolled by Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

