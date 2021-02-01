Wonder Woman 1984 has fallen flat at the worldwide box office as the film’s worldwide income is half the ideal domestic number. The Gal Gadot led film has struggled to touch $150 million mark globally and nobody could’ve imagined that even in the worst nightmare.

The Patty Jenkins directorial took a huge risk by releasing in cinemas amid the second wave of pandemic in several countries. Although it covered most of its investment with a simultaneous OTT release, a bad theatrical business surely has left everyone in a bad taste.

As per Box Office Mojo, Wonder Woman 1984 has done a worldwide business of $152 million so far and has collected $39.2 million in the US.

Wonder Woman (2017) did a business of $822.3 million worldwide and here in 2020-21, the pandemic took away a huge part of the sequel’s potential business. The business is less than even half the box office of Tenet ($363.1 million) which also released amid pandemic and flopped. But that was a time when most of the countries were on their way of recovery from COVID-19 and second wave of the pandemic didn’t arrive.

Wonder Woman 1984 doesn’t stand even in Top 10 Worldwide grossers of 2020 despite the fact that there was no major grosser in the year.

The Croods: A New Age has also underperformed big time as it may not be able to touch even $150 million mark. The animation film has done a business of $43.9 million in the US and $144.3 million worldwide.

The Croods: A New Age has just crossed $100 million internationally this weekend.

Warner Bros’ The Little Things starring Jared Leto, Rami Malek, Denzel Washington, Sofia Vassilieva and others also had a limited release in the US as well as internationally this weekend. The film has underperformed as it has collected a mere $4.8 million in the US and $2.8 million internationally. The worldwide box office collection of the film is $7.6 million.

