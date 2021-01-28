Wonder Woman 1984 may have performed miserably at the box office due to pandemic but the same reason helped it become a hot property on OTT. The Gal Gadot starrer released on Christmas both theatrically as well as digitally. The strategy has worked wonders for Warners Bros as well as HBO Max, the OTT platform on which it streamed in the US.

Reportedly, the premiere of WW84 on HBO Max helped the OTT giant garner 17.7 million active users by the end of December. Interestingly, it’s double the number it had by the end of September.

The parent company, AT&T’s CEO John Stankey has been quoted as saying by THR, “The release of Wonder Woman 1984 helped drive our domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers to more than 41 million, a full two years faster than our initial forecast”

Now that’s huge and is surely going to increase the confidence of Warner Bros and HBO Max for their deal regarding the hybrid release of upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 has done a global business of $148.4 million till last counted. It has collected $37.7 million in the US.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal among others.

Gal Gadot recently said that there were not many cinematic references as to how a female superhero should fight, as usually, men are protagonists of films in the superhero genre.

The actress added that it was a lengthy process to find the right style of fighting, for her on-screen superhero avatar of Wonder Woman.

“For years (director) Patty (Jenkins) and I have been talking about finding the right fighting style for Wonder Woman, because usually when you go to superhero movies the protagonist is a man. And men fight like men. We all know how it looks, because you have WWA and WWF and all those things,” Gadot said.

“For women, you have some examples as well, but you don’t get to see so much, so it’s not like it was completely clear, and Patty and I wanted to make sure that Wonder Woman looks and fights like Wonder Woman should,” she added.

