Actress Tessa Thompson feels that she became an adult during 2020 as she spent more time at home due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old realised her shopping habits have changed and she is more interested in interiors than clothes after spending so much time at home.

Advertisement

As reported by femalefirst.co.uk, Tessa Thompson said, “I’ve done a lot of Marie Kondo-ing, which has been useful. I did plenty of spring-cleaning outside of spring.”

“But I have officially become an adult because I used to just want to buy clothes and shoes and now I think about finding the perfect pasta bowls,” Tessa Thompson added.

The actress does a lot of travelling for work and has discovered the things she can’t live without. “I’ve learned for the first time how I like to live in a space as an adult. My profession can be really transitory, I’ve spent swathes of time living out of a suitcase, and I bought my first house at the end of last year,” she said.

“2020 helped me understand what’s absolutely essential, I just need a good bathtub and a stove,” Tessa Thompson added.

In other news, the actress recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about her New Year’s Eve. She said she was expecting a quiet evening with her friends instead, she got into a car accident with a huge vehicle.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Being A ‘Nightmare’ On The Sets? Reports State His ‘Obsessive Behavior’ As The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube