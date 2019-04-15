With AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana BEATS This 9-Year-Old Overseas Box Office Record Of Shah Rukh Khan!

Finally, the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer AndhaDhun is running to its full potential with its theatrical run in China. The movie within 12 days has overtaken many highest grossing box office biggies and in the course, it has also entered the Bollywood top 10 overseas performers by eliminating Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

AndhaDhun is performing astonishingly in China by crossing the celebrated $25 million mark. With a current gross collection of $30.06 million at the Chinese box office, the comic thriller has made a smashing entry in top 10 highest grossing Bollywood films in overseas. In a meanwhile, it has knocked down Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan ($23 million) out of the list and surpassed Sultan ($24.38 million), 3 Idiots ($26 million) Dilwale ($26.68 million) and Padmaavat ($29 million).

Released in 2010, Shah Rukh Khan’s cult My Name Is Khan enjoyed a humongous response amongst the overseas audience and held its position in best overseas performing movies for about 9 years.

Looking at the appreciation and pace at the China box office, AndhaDhun to go a long way while achieving some major milestones in its theatrical journey.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan and Zakir Hussain, in key roles. It released on 3rd April 2019 in China as Piano Player, while on 5th October 2018 in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!