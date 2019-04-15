Kalank, since announced, has been one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2019 at the box office. Reason? Well, there are multiple of them.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

1. The megastar cast which includes big names like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

2. Dharma Production backing it and the film is set on a huge budget.

3. The dream project of Karan Johar and late Yash Johar.

4. The film brings the stunning onscreen couples i.e. Sanjay-Madhuri and Varun-Alia back on the big screen.

The film is now just 2 days away from the release, the advance booking is open and the makers have left no stone unturned to promote it well. BUT. Kalank may underperform at the Box Office or say may not do that well, as expected from it.

Here are some reasons, why I think so-

1. Talk about the teaser or trailer, the film has not been successful in making the audience so excited that they go and watch it in cinemas in the burning summer season. Kalank is a film which needs to be high on emotions to work with the audience, but the trailers haven’t been that promising, unfortunately.

2. Music has always been a strong point of Dharma films but sadly no major songs of this film have been able to create the required impact. First Class has clicked a bit with the audience and the title track is yet to pick up. I personally feel Pritam has failed to recreate his usual magic with Kalank album.

3. Whole set up of the film looks quite underwhelming. The sets are boring and repetitive and even the stars haven’t been able to strike a chord with the audience. They don’t look at their best (Yes, I include our female stars).

4. The film simply lacks the novel value for the masses.

5. Avengers: Endgame will severely affect the collections of the film. The last part of a major Hollywood Superhero franchise has an astonishing buzz in the market and it’s releasing 9 days after the release of Kalank. There will be a lot of people who could actually avoid Kalank and save the money to watch Avengers: Endgame, once, twice or even thrice.

So, all said, but this doesn’t mean the film is going to be a flop until the word-of-mouth is plain bad. It will take a decent to a good opening at the box office and can also improve with good WOM. It’s just that the film may not go on and do the kind of ‘huge’ business expected from a film of such stature.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!